State of Emergency: RCMP warn of uncontrolled fire near explosive material in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are informing residents of the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Canadian Forces Base in Happy Valley-Goose Bay of an uncontrolled fire in the area.
The fire has spread to an area containing explosive material and an explosion is expected. The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has declared a state of emergency.
The following streets are directly impacted at this time:
- Halifax Street
- Toronto Street
- Winnipeg Street
- Ottawa Avenue
- London Street
Residents are asked remain at least a kilometre away from the area which can be described as from the end of the airport to the docks, while efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway. In the interest of public safety, home owners are strongly encouraged not to attend their properties at this time.
Update:
The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay remains in a state of emergency as a result of a fire at several structures, and small explosives, on the North Side (Canadian Side) of the community.
It continues to ask any residents in this area to evacuate immediately, and to not return. Those needing assistance are asked to please call 709-896-3084.
At this point, there is still no need for concern for residents of the Spruce Park area of town.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
This fire fighting @Town_HVGB being led by civilian fire fighters and supported by the 5 Wing team @CanadianForces all resources and expertise are working hard to get this fire under control. Photos from @MonicaSurinalegge pic.twitter.com/GJmeqzq15x— Yvonne Jones (@YvonneJJones) April 20, 2024