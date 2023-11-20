St. John’s to Celebrate National Child Day

Today is National Child Day in Canada. The day is meant to celebrate the rights of children everywhere to live happy, healthy lives, and to ensure they reach their full potential.

To celebrate, there will be a week of events in the City of St. John’s. The events will be held at various community centres. Events include Youth Drop-In, Everyone Welcome Swim and Active Playgroup.

On Sunday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a Move it Family Fun Event at Kenmount Terrace Community Centre. Activities will include games, a sensory zone and bouncy castles.