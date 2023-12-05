St. John’s releases “What We Heard” report for age-friendly city

The City of St. John’s has released details on the feedback received pertaining to the age-friendly city status.

St. John’s received the designation from the World Health Organization in 2019 and has been collecting feedback on what it means to be an age-friendly city.

Hundreds of people provided feedback online and in person.

Feedback was gathered on all eight domains of Age-Friendly Cities including outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services.

Key findings of the engagement note that increased cost of living is putting a strain on seniors, transportation is challenging, affordable and accessible housing is a pressing concern, and seniors want to stay active year-round on safe streets.