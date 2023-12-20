St. John’s releases report on collisions in the city

collisions that occurred between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2022 in St. John’s.

The report summarizes collision data and trends for incidents at intersections, road segments between two intersections, and those involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The report found that of the 6,566 reported collisions occurring on city streets from 2018 to 2022, 47 per cent occurred at intersections. Intersections have a higher proportion of collisions resulting in injuries.

The report summarizes the top 25 intersections with the highest collision rates. The top intersection identified was Goldstone Street at Thorburn Road and Seaborn Street, which has previously been identified for improvements and is currently in the process of being modified to address safety concerns.

The report summarizes the top 20 mid-block locations by collision frequency. The top location identified is Kelsey Drive between Kiwanis Street and Messenger Drive, which has previously been identified to address safety concerns and is currently in the stage of detailed design for improvements.

A total of 354 pedestrian and 69 cyclist-related reported collisions occurred on city streets over the five-year period.