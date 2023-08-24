St. John’s releases public feedback on Shared-Use Paths

The City of St. John’s has released summarizing findings from public engagement on three shared-use path projects around the city.

The feedback was provided to council on Wednesday.

Feedback was generally supportive. Both stakeholders and the public wanted to see signage, lighting, places to stop and rest, and access points to neighbourhoods.

Additionally, winter maintenance and year-round access is important. Feedback also included etiquette and public education around the proper and safe use of shared-use paths and intersections and crossings must be safe; where paths end, there must be safe ways to cross and effective signage.

Some people expressed concerns about the lack of consultation for specific sections of the trails.

Recommendations regarding detailed designs will be released in the coming weeks.