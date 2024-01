On-street overnight winter parking bans are in effect in St. John’s.

The ban is in effect from January 3 until April 5.

From 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. there will be a parking ban on Water Street from Waldegrave Street to

Prescott Street and Duckworth Street from New Gower to Cochrane Street.

The parking ban will be in effect for streets outside the designated downtown area from 12:30 to 7:30 a.m.

The ban is in effect daily regardless of weather and street conditions.