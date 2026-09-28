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Regiment blank Mooseheads 6-0; Ben Veitch scores first of the season in three-point night

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The Newfoundland Regiment blanked the Halifax Mooseheads in the rematch as they bounced back with a 6-0 victory on Saturday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

After settling for a single point on Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss, Newfoundland took no time to get on the scoresheet on Saturday as Alexis Michaud opened the scoring just 3:30 into the contest.

Tyson Goguen and Matthew Frost got in on the scoring before the midway mark of the opening frame before Michaud added a second before the first intermission to make it 4-0 Regiment thru 20 minutes. 

Frost fired home his second of the night and fifth of the season early in the 2nd to make it 5-0 after 40 minutes. Ben Veitch would make it 6-0 Newfoundland with his first of the season 15:26 before the final buzzer and netminder Antoine Proulx turned away all 25 shots he faced to secure the shutout and a 6-0 win in the process.

The Regiment wrap up their six game homestand this coming weekend as they host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for the first time. Limited tickets for both Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown’s Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

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