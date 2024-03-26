Special Ballot Voting Begins in Fogo Island-Cape Freels By-election

Special Ballot voting is now available in the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels.

Electors can request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit by visiting the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or they may vote in person at any of our office locations:

District Returning Office located at Aspen Cove Fire Hall, 34 Aspen Main, in Aspen Cove; and

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador’s head office at 24 Stavanger Drive in St. John’s.

Both offices are open for Special Ballot voting during the following hours:

Monday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There are three additional offices where residents can vote in person by Special Ballot:

Fogo Island (1 Northshore Road, Fogo)

Gander Bay North (Fire Hall, 247 Main Street, Gander Bay)

Centreville-Wareham-Trinity (13 Pickett Ave, Centreville)

These offices are open during the following hours:

Monday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit, or to vote in person by Special Ballot is Monday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m.