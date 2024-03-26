Special Ballot Voting Begins in Fogo Island-Cape Freels By-election

Special Ballot voting is now available in the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels.
Electors can request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit by visiting the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or they may vote in person at any of our office locations:
- District Returning Office located at Aspen Cove Fire Hall, 34 Aspen Main, in Aspen Cove; and
- Elections Newfoundland and Labrador’s head office at 24 Stavanger Drive in St. John’s.
Both offices are open for Special Ballot voting during the following hours:
- Monday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
There are three additional offices where residents can vote in person by Special Ballot:
- Fogo Island (1 Northshore Road, Fogo)
- Gander Bay North (Fire Hall, 247 Main Street, Gander Bay)
- Centreville-Wareham-Trinity (13 Pickett Ave, Centreville)
These offices are open during the following hours:
- Monday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The deadline to request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit, or to vote in person by Special Ballot is Monday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m.