Snowfall totals from latest winter storm

Credit for the image above goes to Edgar Slade in Western Bay, NL
A late-season storm brought heavy snowfall to eastern and northeastern Newfoundland from late Thursday through early Saturday morning. Significant amounts of ice were also observed over southern Avalon and Burin Peninsulas on Thursday night and Friday morning. Here is a preliminary list of snowfall totals from around the region:
- Kilbride: 90.0 cm
- Bay Roberts: 80.5 cm
- Paradise: 79.7 cm
- Victoria (CBN): 79.0 cm
- St. John’s East: 78.0 cm
- CBS: 75.0 cm
- St. John’s International Airport: 71.8 cm
- Brigus: 70.5 cm
- Lethbridge: 54.0 cm
- Ship Harbour: 50.0 cm