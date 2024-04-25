Nicer weather arrives to end the work week!

The weather will generally improve across the Province overnight as an area of low pressure departs into the North Atlantic from the coast of Labrador. That being said, snow over eastern areas of the Big Land will not wrap up until early Friday morning. We are also looking at a period of high wind speeds over parts of the West Coast between Port au Choix and Bonne Bay this evening. A Wind Warning is in effect for Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay until this evening. Gusts in the area will be between 80 and 110 km/h through 7 PM. After 7 PM the wind speeds will start to come down.
The Forecast: Newfoundland
Thursday night will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies across the Island. There will be some flurries along the West Coast. Lows of 0 to -3. Wind speeds will be as high as 30 km/h from the west, but will start to come down later in the overnight.
Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high of 4 to 7 across the Island. The exception will be the West Coast and some areas along the Gulf of St. Lawrence where highs will be closer to 1. Areas in onshore, westerlies, will also have a high closer to 1. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 km/h.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs of 3 to 7.
Sunday will see a warmer day for central and western Newfoundland, where highs will creep into the lower teens. Eastern areas will not be as fortunate. The day may start sunny, in the east, but rain will arrive in the afternoon. It will also be cooler thanks to winds turning onshore from the northeast. Highs will be near 5° for much of eastern Newfoundland. There will also be some fog patches by evening.
Monday will see a chance of rain across the Island, with highs of 5 to 8. Some cooler air may filter in for Tuesday, but the precipitation will not have left… that means we may very well see the potential for some snow over some areas of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland. Staty tuned for updates on this… ugh.
The Forecast: Labrador
Tonight will see the snow ending from west to east. On the coast the snow may not end until early Friday morning. Not much new snow is expected. Lows will be near -5 on the coast and near -15 in the west.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs of 6 to 8.
Rain returns for Sunday, with highs of 6 in the west and north to 13 in the east.
Monday should see improving weather in the west, while the east has a chance of light snow. Highs near 0.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs near 2.