Some sunshine this weekend before the RDF takes hold next week

The weekend will start nicely for much of Newfoundland and Labrador. And by that, I mean it will be dry and sunny in many areas. The exception will be the eastern parts of the Island, along and near north-facing shores where skies may be cloudier.
On Sunday, we will see an area of low pressure take shape southeast of the Avalon. This low will slowly move north and west and eventually bring rain to the eastern third of the Island by Sunday afternoon. On top of that, northeast winds will take hold, which means cold rain is on the way.
The pattern we are getting into beyond Sunday brings lots of rain, drizzle, and fog to the eastern and northeast-facing shores of the Island and the coast of Labrador. To understand what we can expect, give my forecast from Friday’s NTV Evening News Hour a look (above).
Eddie