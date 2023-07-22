Serious incident closes portion of Foxtrap Access Road on Saturday evening

Foxtrap Access Road was closed for roughly three hours on Saturday evening following a serious accident. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A serious incident on the Foxtrap Access Road on Saturday evening forced a closure of a small portion of the roadway for several hours.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m., near Frank Roberts Junior High. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed the road to facilitate an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Witness reports from the scene indicate the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency around the time of their vehicle leaving the roadway. The vehicle wound up partially in a ditch on the opposite side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed for roughly three hours, with the RNC posting of its reopening on social media around 9:00 p.m..

