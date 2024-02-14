Schools across most of eastern Newfoundland are closed all day

MUN St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre are closed all day.
All schools in the Metro area are closed all day, this includes St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise, CBS, Bell Island and surrounding areas.
The following schools are closed all day:
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Bay Roberts Primary
Bishop White School Port Rexton
Botwood Collegiate
Cabot Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Crescent Collegiate
Discovery Collegiate
District Headquarters
Glovertown Academy
Greenwood Academy
Heritage Collegiate
Hillview Academy
Holy Cross School Complex
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Indian River Academy
Indian River High School
Lewisporte Academy
Lewisporte Collegiate
Lewisporte Intermediate
Matthew Elementary
Memorial Academy Botwood
Mobile Central High School
Pearson Academy
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
Random Island Academy
Riverside Elementary
Riverwood Academy
Smallwood Academy
St. Bernard’s Elementary
St. Francis School
St. Mark’s School
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
Swift Current Academy
Tricon Elementary
Twillingate Island Elementary
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
CNA Bonavista is closed all day.
CNA Carbonear is closed all day.
CNA Placentia CNA Ridge Road is closed all day.
CNA Seal Cove is closed all day.
CNA Prince Philip Drive including Daycare, TRO, ATC, PPB, and Employment Office is closed all day.