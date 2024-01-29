School closures mount as storm moves toward eastern Newfoundland

Schools in the St. John’s Metro Region will be open for the morning today and will be dismissing three hours earlier than normal due to the forecasted inclement weather.

The following schools are closed all day:

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Bishop White School

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Clarenville High School

Clarenville Middle School

Heritage Collegiate

Persalvic School Complex

Random Island Academy

Riverside Elementary

Southwest Arm Academy

St. Francis School

St. Mark’s School

Gonzaga High School

Holy Heart of Mary

The following schools are closing early:

St. Augustines Elementary

St. Michaels Regional High Bell Island

New World Island Academy will have a delayed opening.

CNA campuses in Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, and Seal Cove will be closed for the day, CNA Clarenville campus will be closed for the morning with an update at 10:30 a.m.