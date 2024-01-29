School closures mount as storm moves toward eastern Newfoundland

Schools in the St. John’s Metro Region will be open for the morning today and will be dismissing three hours earlier than normal due to the forecasted inclement weather.
The following schools are closed all day:
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Bishop White School
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Heritage Collegiate
Persalvic School Complex
Random Island Academy
Riverside Elementary
Southwest Arm Academy
St. Francis School
St. Mark’s School
Gonzaga High School
Holy Heart of Mary
The following schools are closing early:
St. Augustines Elementary
St. Michaels Regional High Bell Island
New World Island Academy will have a delayed opening.
CNA campuses in Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, and Seal Cove will be closed for the day, CNA Clarenville campus will be closed for the morning with an update at 10:30 a.m.