At 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday night, the RNC stopped a speeding motorcycle on the Conception Bay South Highway near Legion Road.

Officers determined that the 21-year-old driver was operating the motorcycle with more the twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was arrested and charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer.

His license and bike were both seized, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.