RNC expanding jurisdiction in western Newfoundland

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is expanding its jurisdiction in western Newfoundland, Justice Minister John Hogan announced Thursday.

The expanded jurisdiction will include the communities in the Bay of Islands, the Town of Massey Drive, and communities in the Humber Valley as far east as Pasadena, which are currently covered by the RCMP. In total, nearly 33,000 residents in the region will be served by the RNC’s 24-hour policing model.

Hogan said the transition will occur over the next year, with an effective date to be finalized in the coming months. Until further notice, residents are advised to continue to contact their local police detachment. In the event of an emergency, always call 911.