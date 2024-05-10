News

Student Aid Applications Now Being Accepted for 2024-25 Academic Year

Posted: May 10, 2024 9:48 am
Applications are now being accepted for post-secondary students who are seeking student financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year.

Both the federal and provincial governments work together to provide student financial assistance to residents. Both loans and grants are available to help students. With one application, StudentAidNL will assess students for both federal and provincial financial assistance.

Further information and online applications can be found on the Department of Education’s website.

