RNC Arrest Wanted Man in St. John’s

On April 29, at approximately 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of property damage that had just occurred in the downtown area of St. John’s.

A man had spray-painted the window of a property on Water Street. The suspect was not located in the area.

As a result of an investigation into the event, a warrant was requested for the arrest of 28-year-old Manuel Valera Soto in relation to charges of property damage, failure to comply with an undertaking, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

On Thursday, patrol officers located Soto in the downtown area of St. John’s, placing him under arrest. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in connection with the charges.