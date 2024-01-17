RNC arrest two intoxicated males on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s

Tuesday evening the RNC responded to a report of several intoxicated males who were said to have been stealing from a business on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s.

Police located the suspects walking in the area with stolen property still in their possession.

A 26-year-old male was arrested and charged with theft under $5000 and a breach of probation. The accused was released with a future court date.

A 22-year-old male was also arrested and charged with three counts of breaching a release order. He was held in custody and will make a court appearance this morning.