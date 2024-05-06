Temporary Service Interruption at Clinic, 50 Mundy Pond Road

NL Health Services advises the public that the community walk-in clinic, refugee health clinic and harm reduction clinic, located at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s, will be temporarily closed until further notice due to a water main break in the area. An update will be provided once service is restored.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.