Targa Newfoundland simplifies rules for competitors 

Targa Newfoundland has simplified the rules and regulations to make it easier for competitors to understand and follow, and easier for organizers to manage.

There are three competitive and one non-competitive divisions in the event. Targa 1 and 2, Grand Touring, and Fast Tour. The competitive Targa 1 and 2 divisions are further grouped by two-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles made before or after the year 2000.

“We wanted to make it easier for competitors to figure out which division to enter,” says Targa Newfoundland President Joe Dowden. “You just

need to choose from the competitive and non-competitive divisions and identify whether your car is two-wheel or all-wheel-drive, whether it has a roll cage, and when it was made. It’s as simple as that.”