The RCMP in Ferryland is investigating a fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Calvert on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

Residents of the complex were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze. One person received minor injuries.

The structure was extensively damaged.

A fire scene investigator attended the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.