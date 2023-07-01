Registered Nurses Reach Tentative Deal with Province

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland and Labrador (RNUNL). This collective agreement is subject to ratification by 5,800 RNUNL members across the province.

RNUNL will be presenting this tentative collective agreement to membership in the coming weeks. In order to respect RNUNL’s ratification process, details on the collective agreement will be released upon ratification.

A contact for the Nurses Union says they will be available to speak to media about the tentative deal on Tuesday.

Just this past week, the RNUNL launched an awareness campaign entitled “Don’t Hang Us Out to Dry” to bring attention to nursing vacancies in the province.