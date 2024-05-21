RNC issues more than 400 tickets during Canada Road Safety Week

The RNC says it issued more than 400 tickets during Canada Road Safety Week.

The seven-day national awareness campaign is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures to save lives and reduce injuries. The focus of the campaign that ran from May 14 to May 20 was the elimination of impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

RNC Traffic Services and Operational Patrol Services officers issued 410 tickets across all RNC jurisdictions, predominantly related to speeding offences. Enforcement was conducted in a combination of residential and school zones in addition to highways. The highest speed recorded was 163 km/hr. The driver was caught after dark on the Trans-Canada Highway in the area of Thomas Pond.

Some other offences resulting in tickets issued include; cell phone usage, licensing and insurance infractions, defective equipment, and insecure cargo. A total of 11 vehicles were seized throughout the week and eight drivers had their licenses suspended. There was one impaired driver charged and a second remains under investigation for drug impairment.

Enforcement may be an effective deterrent of traffic related offences, however it is through public awareness and education campaigns like Canada Road Safety Week, that we will create a culture of safe and smart drivers.

The RNC remains dedicated to working with our enforcement and community partners to increase road safety.

Please report aggressive and unsafe operation of motor vehicles by calling 911.