East Coast Trail Association marks 30 years with a call for community support

The East Coast Trail is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the organization says they are in urgent need for community support to help with trail maintenance and repairs.

In a press release the East Coast Trail Association says recent years have seen an increase in Trail usage which, combined with severe weather conditions and the natural aging of our infrastructure, has led to critical wear and tear.

Hikers are now encountering an increased frequency of broken boards, overgrown pathways, and deteriorating path conditions. While these issues are not widespread, they are significant enough to demand immediate attention.

The association says there are many ways the community can get involved to help maintain these trail systems:

How You Can Help:

● Engage in the Trail Raiser Community Hike to raise funds.

● Become a corporate sponsor, helping us secure the future of the trail.

● Donate either through one-time gifts or recurring contributions.

● Become a member, showing your steadfast support of the ECT.