Recall on Enfamil powdered baby formula due to possible bacterial contamination

Health Canada has issued a recall of powdered baby formula over possible bacterial contamination.

Enfamil announced the recall of its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula on Sunday.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall applies to 561-gram containers of the powdered formula with the codes 0 56796 00498 2 and 0 56796 00498 5 which may be contaminated with a pathogen called Cronobacter sakazakii. Enfamil’s website states the containers were distributed primarily in July and August 2023.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but it can still cause serious illness. Affected product should not be consumed, and should be thrown out or returned to the location of purchase.

Anyone who has bought the recalled formula can contact Enfamil at 1-866-534-9986 or by email at [email protected] to request a refund.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall to date.