RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow apprehends theft suspect

Forty-two-year-old Dylan Ryan was apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow on October 14, 2023, after fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle in Lethbridge.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Clarenville RCMP were on patrol after receiving information about the possible sighting of a stolen commercial cube van. The vehicle was stolen from St. John’s on October 5, 2023, and was reported to the RNC.

The stolen vehicle was located by police parked at a gas station in Lethbridge. The driver, Dylan Ryan, was approached on the parking lot and was informed of his arrest. Ryan fled from police into a wooded area. Officers learned that he had stolen some merchandise from the gas station prior to fleeing from police.

A short while later, Ryan was observed near Lethbridge RV Park and again fled from police.

RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow and her handler attended the area, tracked the suspect and located him hidden in a wooded area. Ryan was taken into custody without further incident.

He attended court via teleconference on October 15, 2023, and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Resisting arrest – two counts

Theft under $5000.00

Ryan was released from custody on conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.