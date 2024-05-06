Man Arrested in Connection with Sexual Violence

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) has made an arrest in connection with sexual violence in St. John’s. On Tuesday, April 30, the RNC received information related to sexual violence against youth. It was reported to have occurred the previous night at a hotel in St. John’s. On Friday, May 3, police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Richard in connection with the investigation.

Richard was held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, and four counts of invitation to sexual touching. These offences are connected to three youth survivors. The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.