Police investigating fatal house fire on Bell Island

On May 5, Bell Island RCMP responded to a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in her sixties.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, police received a report of a residential fire on Bell Island. Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene. The woman was located inside the home and was transported to Bell Island Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. A Fire Scene Investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety attended the scene. The investigation is continuing.