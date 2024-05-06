RCMP investigating theft of ATV in Stephenville; seeks public’s assistance

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a side by side all-terrain vehicle that is believed to have occurred on May 3. The side by side, an orange 2013 Kawasaki Teryx with NL licence plate VTF013, was stolen from a residential property on Ohio Drive in Stephenville, possibly sometime between the hours of 1-3 p.m. on May 3. The investigation is continuing.
