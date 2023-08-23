Rally for drug awareness held at Confederation Building

About 100 or so people gathered on the steps of Confederation Building this afternoon to bring awareness to what organizers are calling a “drug crisis” in the province.

In a rally that lasted approximately two hours, Health Minister Tom Osborne, Justice Minister John Hogan and members of the opposition and federal government addressed an often emotional crowd, many of whom had family members impacted by abuse of illegal drugs.

The event was organized by Tina Olivero, who lost her son Ben to a drug overdose approximately three weeks ago.

In addition to politicians, many people who have been impacted by illegal drugs, also spoke at the event.