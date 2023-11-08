Rain (and snow) continues on the Island, while snow ends in Labrador on Thursday

The area of low pressure driving the rain and snow across the Province will track eastward overnight and will pull the snow out of Labrador by early Thursday. However, the low is going to hang around east of the Avalon through early Friday. This will keep the rain, and even some wet snow, on the go over much of the Island through the time frame. Futurecast shows this well.
Generally, any significant snowfall will be limited to the higher terrain, while the lower elevations will not see an overly high amount of snow. Between this evening and Thursday afternoon, only minimal snowfall is expected. However, roads across southeast Labrador and northern and northwest Newfoundland will be slick at times.
On top of that, some high winds can be expected Thursday afternoon and evening along the northeast coast, and later in the overnight on the Avalon. The wind speeds ease off later Thursday night or early Friday morning. A Wind Warning is in effect from the Bay of Exploits to the Bonavista Peninsula, but this may be expanded eastward to include the Avalon at a later time.
There will also be some large waves and possible storm surge with Thursday’s afternoon/evening high tide. A Special Weather Statement is in effect from White Bay to Cape St. Francis due to that threat, and you can read more about it by clicking here.
