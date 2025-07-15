Unsettled for most of the province today

There will be a risk of some morning showers along the west coast of the Island. On the Great Northern Peninsula, some showers are expected with about 2 to 4 mm expected. Across northern and western areas of Newfoundland, thunderstorms are possible today. Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible. Along the south coast of the Island, some drizzle is expected. Highs will range from the mid-teens along the coast to near 30 in central Newfoundland.
Heat warnings remain in effect for:
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Buchans and the interior
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Terra Nova
Across Labrador, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. From Lodge Bay to Postville, 3 to 5 mm of rain is expected. Most of Labrador could see some thunderstorms today. Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible. Highs from 15 to 25 are expected.