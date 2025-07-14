Hot weather continues across the province

It will be another nice day across the Island portion of the province with a mix of sun and cloud expected. For the south coast, some fog is expected this morning. Temperatures will range from 20 to 30, the warmest temperatures will be in the central areas of the Island.
Heat warning for:
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Buchans and the interior
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Terra Nova
Across Labrador today, there is a risk of thunderstorms for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area eastward to Cartwright and for southeastern areas. There is a chance of showers for northern coastal areas. Across western Labrador, a mix of sun and cloud is anticipated. Highs will range from 21 to 30.
Heat warning for:
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
