High tidal levels expected Thursday evening on north facing shorelines of the Island

An area of low pressure spinning east of the Island on Thursday will generate large swells and breaking waves, and possible storm surge along and near north-facing shorelines Thursday afternoon and evening. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas:

Green Bay – White Bay

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Terra Nova

The Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville & vicinity

The Avalon Peninsula North

St. John’s & vicinity

Current details: Higher than normal water levels are expected.

Locations: White Bay to Cape St. Francis

Maximum wave heights: 6 to 9 metres, breaking upon approach to shore.

Time span: Thursday evening within a couple of hours on either side of high tide.

Remarks: Large waves and pounding surf will combine with storm surge to produce higher than normal water levels along the coast, especially near high tide and areas exposed to the north and northeast.

Similar events in the past have caused damage to coastal infrastructure and localized flooding, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.