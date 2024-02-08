Qalipu First Nation Expresses Concern Over Redfish Fishery Allocation

Qalipu First Nation is expressing disappointment and concern about the recent announcement on the reopening of the Unit 1 redfish fishery.

In a letter addressed to Fisheries Minister Diane Debouthillier, Jenny Brake, the Interim Chief of Qalipu First Nation highlighted the community’s shock upon learning the details of the allocation of the fishery.

Most of the allocation will be directed to interests in Nova Scotia and Quebec, primarily the offshore fleet.

Qalipu First Nation has made attempts to engage with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to ensure Indigenous communities are prioritized in the allocation process but feels its concerns have been disregarded.

Qalipu First Nation is requesting an immediate, in-person meeting with the Minister.