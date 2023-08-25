Provincial traffic report

Roads across the province this morning are mostly dry with good visibility.

On the Avalon Peninsula there is some fog causing reduced visibility.

All provincial ferries are on schedule with the exception of the Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou ferry and the MV Kamutik W.

Construction is still ongoing on the TCH from Gander to Glenwood. Road repairs are continuing on the on ramp from Massey Drive to Highway 1 Westbound. The bridge is closed on Ruth Avenue in both directions near Pitts Memorial Drive.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and the Gander International Airport. Provincial Airlines flight 928 is cancelled at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.