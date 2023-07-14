Provincial PC leadership hopefuls clarify federal party affiliations

- Home
On Thursday, former municipal election candidate Greg Smith cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign. As an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Smith says he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre. NTV’s David Salter reports.
One of the most historic sites in St. John’s will soon undergo a major restoration. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has details on work planned for the National War Memorial.
Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30, with humidex values as high as 35.
A joint effort between the RNC and RCMP led to a number of tickets issued following a traffic checkpoint in St. John’s on Thursday.
The checkpoint focused on cargo securement, licensing and equipment compliance, and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) compliance. In the two-hour timeframe of the operation, officers issued 30 summary offence tickets to vehicle operators. There were vehicles seized related to HTA non-compliance, vehicles removed from the road for non-compliance with licensing and equipment regulations, as well as notices issued for mandatory vehicle inspections.
The most prevalent offences observed by officers engaged in this traffic safety checkpoint were insecure cargo, defective equipment, and operating a vehicle without an insurance policy. Other offences included unregistered vehicles and trailers, and failure to wear a seatbelt.