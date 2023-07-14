News Politics

Provincial PC leadership hopefuls clarify federal party affiliations

By David Salter
Published on July 14, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Updated on July 14, 2023 9:13 pm

On Thursday, former municipal election candidate Greg Smith cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign. As an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Smith says he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre. NTV’s David Salter reports.

