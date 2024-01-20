Province’s first Medavie Benefits+ location opening in St. John’s this week

Medavie Blue Cross is opening Newfoundland and Labrador’s first Medavie Benefits+ location.

The company touts itself as “an inclusive space where individuals can explore their health insurance plans and options with a team of benefit specialists and learn more about online self-service options for submitting claims or accessing online connected care service providers”.

The location will open its doors on Tuesday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. at 187 Kenmount Road in St. John’s. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tour of the new space and overview of offerings.