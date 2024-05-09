First Voice and City of St. John’s Form Joint Coordinating Committee on Indigenous Rights

The City of St. John’s and First Voice Urban Indigenous Coalition have formed a Joint Coordinating Committee on Indigenous Rights.

The new committee will develop recommendations for implementing commitments outlined in Council’s Declaration in Support of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The committee will report to Council and will consist of an equal number of staff representatives from First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre and the City of St. John’s. It will be co-chaired by Justin Campbell, Director of Advocacy with First Light, and Kevin Breen, City Manager at the City of St. John’s.