Approximately 60 young women in grades nine to 12 will attend a Jill of All Trades event today at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John’s.

Through a collaborative arrangement with Conestoga College, CNA is hosting the event providing hands-on workshops that showcase the many career opportunities available in the skilled trades.

Students from O’Donnell High, Mount Pearl Senior High, Waterford Valley High, and Holy Spirit High, will participate.