Province issues ride-sharing licence to ‘Kabby’

The province has issued a Transportation Network Company (ride-sharing service) licence to Kabby.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador first announced the introduction of a provincial approach to ride-sharing in October 2023.

Legislative amendments to permit ride-sharing services to operate within the province came into effect onDecember 21, 2023.

Transportation Network Companies are required to obtain a licence from the Registrar of Motor Vehicles to operate in Newfoundland and Labrador and ride-sharing drivers are required to hold a Class 4 licence.

More information about ride-sharing, including how to apply for licences, is available online.