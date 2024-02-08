Province welcomes first ever Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race

On Saturday, February 10th – the province will welcome the first ever Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race competition at the White Hills Ski Resort in Clarenville, drawing hundreds of students and spectators to the area.

The Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race (GNCTR) is an annual event that challenges the innovation and technical skills of engineering students. The event is the longest and largest running engineering student competition across Canada. This year it’s celebrating the 50th anniversary right here in this province.