Province pulls plows off some Avalon highways because of whiteouts and zero visibility

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure advised Saturday evening that it has become too dangerous for plows to operate safely on some Avalon Peninsula highways.

A winter storm has brought whiteouts and zero visibility to various areas between Whitbourne and St. John’s. Operators are on standby to return for when situations improve and for emergencies.

The department was also advising against travel on many Avalon highways Saturday afternoon, including the Outer Ring Road, Peacekeepers Way, Pitts Memorial Drive, and the Argentia Access Highway.