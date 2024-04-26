Happy Valley-Goose Bay man charged with child luring and invitation to sexual touching

On April 25, 2024 Happy-Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested and charged 22-year-old Jayden Tuglavina following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the community in relation to a child luring investigation.

The accused is charged with two Criminal Code offences:

Unlawfully Luring a Child by Means of a Computer System

Invitation to Sexual Touching

The warrant was executed by members of Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, Labrador General Investigation Section and Police Dog Services, with the support of the RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Team and Digital Forensic Services.

A number of items were seized, including electronic items, which will be further examined. The investigation is continuing.

Tuglavina appeared in court and has been released on multiple conditions, including no contact with the victim, no possession or operation of electronic devices capable of communicating with other persons, and no attendance of public places where persons under 16 would be known to frequent, among other conditions. He will appear in court again in June 2024.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is asked to call Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.