Family and police search for missing Newfoundland man; trucker last seen in Cornwall, Ontario

Brian Lush, a long-haul trucker with Downhome Movers, is missing. Police in Ontario and his family are searching and looking for answers.

The Stephenville man, who is described as 5’11, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last spoke to his family around 2 o’clock Wednesday. He was last seen entering a Petro Pass on Country Road in Summerstown near Cornwall, Ont. on Wednesday, April 24. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue hoodie and black/grey ball cap. His family says he went into the store, made a purchase, but hasn’t been seen since. His truck, along with cell phone inside, was left at the truck stop. Ontario RCMP are investigating his disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact police or the family at 709-649-8010.