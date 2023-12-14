Province announces Teachers Think Tank to be held in New Year

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell, alongside NLTA President Trent Langdon, announced they will host a Teachers Think Tank in early 2024 to inform further initiatives to support the recruitment and retention of teachers in the province.

The province says the Teachers Think Tank will provide a dedicated forum to hear directly from teachers and determine opportunities to address those challenges head on.

The Teachers Think Tank will include educators, as well as the Provincial Government, the NLTA and academia. The goal of the Think Tank is to have solutions-focused discussions that will help strategize innovative short- medium- and long-term measures to build on the recently ratified collective agreement and ultimately improve the retention and recruitment of teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador.