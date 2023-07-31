Province aims to improve communication between paramedics and health centres

Wanted man Tony Farrell is a high priority for RCMP in this province. He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued last Wednesday. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven’t been able to locate Farrell. In an update today, RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power says while she can’t speak to the perimeters of the specific search area, she can today confirm that police seized the vehicle Farrell had been using last week. On Wednesday, after police issued the emergency alert, Farrell had been moving on foot, and was armed. Today RCMP believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties. Power adds that while last week during the emergency alert issue, they were concerned about potential use of a firearm – to date, Farrell has not had a history of firearms use. RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.