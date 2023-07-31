Health News

Province aims to improve communication between paramedics and health centres

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 31, 2023 at 4:13 pm
Updated on July 31, 2023 9:41 pm

The province and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services have taken steps to improve information sharing between paramedics and healthcare facilities. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the details.

