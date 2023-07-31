Province aims to improve communication between paramedics and health centres

The province and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services have taken steps to improve information sharing between paramedics and healthcare facilities. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the details.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh kicks off Atlantic tour in St. John's
Federal NDP Jagmeet Singh is in St. John's to kick off his Atlantic tour. He hopes to discuss some big ticket issues for the New Democrats and, as NTV's Bailey Howard tells us the party also has plans to nominate a candidate for the next federal election.
Busy weekend province-wide for SAR
Search and Rescue teams from across the province worked together this weekend to respond to several calls. In the Stephenville area, two teens had to be rescued from a river where they were swimming following a rain storm. There was also a tragedy, when a man fishing near Random Island overturn his boat. Search and Rescue in Holyrood also responded to a call, after two tourists went missing.
The provincial coordinator for Search and Rescue says the high number of incidents comes as more and more people are on the water for summer recreation. They're encouraging everyone to wear a personal flotation device.
RCMP believe one or more people may be helping fugitive Tony Farrell evade arrest
Wanted man Tony Farrell is a high priority for RCMP in this province. He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued last Wednesday. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven't been able to locate Farrell. In an update today, RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power says while she can't speak to the perimeters of the specific search area, she can today confirm that police seized the vehicle Farrell had been using last week. On Wednesday, after police issued the emergency alert, Farrell had been moving on foot, and was armed. Today RCMP believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties. Power adds that while last week during the emergency alert issue, they were concerned about potential use of a firearm – to date, Farrell has not had a history of firearms use. RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.