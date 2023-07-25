Province aims aims to train more doctors by expanding Faculty of Medicine

The provincial government is looking to train more doctors by expanding the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial University. However, they still have to figure out if there’s enough staff and resources to handle 10 more medical students each year. NTV’’s Ben Cleary reports.
-
From moose antlers to marbleBy Ross Tilley — 3 hours ago
Artist Wilbur Hobbs is a specialist in moose antler and moose bone carvings. However, he recently branched out into a new medium, using marble to create a one-of-a-kind polar bear collection. NTV's Ross Tilley has more on his journey from moose antlers to marble.
-
Alex Newhook excited to take his game to hockey mecca, MontrealBy Web Team — 11 hours ago
It’s a new beginning for Alex Newhook. He’s only 22 but the talented forward is already starting a new chapter – this one with the most storied franchise in hockey history. The Montreal Canadiens, who missed the playoffs last season, have embarked on a youth movement, and the St. John’s native is a part of their plan. The Habs recently inked the St. John’s native to a four-year, $11.6 million deal.
He spoke with NTV’s Mark Dwyer late Monday, sharing his excitement about the new opportunity.
Now, with a big contract on the books, Newhook is ready to prove his worth.
“I see this as a great opportunity and I’m really excited,” said Newhook.
The talented forward scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season, before adding an assist in seven playoffs games. Colorado’s first round pick in 2019, he’s managed 66 points in 159 career games with the club. More importantly, he’s a Stanley Cup champion (2022).
For a province filled with Habs fans, or Habs haters, Alex Newhook is also facing a new reality – the miscroscope that is the Montreal Canadiens.
You can hear more from Alex Newhook's interview this evening on the NTV Evening Newshour.
-
Hot weather makes for short and sweet strawberry farming seasonBy Colleen Lewis — 3 hours ago
At least one strawberry farmer in Central Newfoundland says the season for strawberries was slow starting, thanks to a rainy June, but has quickly taken off.
Chris Oram, the manager of Mark’s Market, says it’s been hot an hectic, as berries having been ripening quickly in the intense heat. He says while they’ve seen plentiful berries it may be a shorter season for his Wooddale farm. As well, he says local farmers have been struggling to keep prices down this year as costs like labour and fertilizer continue to rise.
He expects many farms will begin closing over the next couple of weeks.