Province aims aims to train more doctors by expanding Faculty of Medicine

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 25, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on July 25, 2023 8:23 pm

The provincial government is looking to train more doctors by expanding the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial University. However, they still have to figure out if there’s enough staff and resources to handle 10 more medical students each year. NTV’’s Ben Cleary reports.

