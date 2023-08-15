Product recall on Philips brand baby monitors

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is raising awareness of product recall for baby monitors due to burn and fire hazards. A recall has been issued for ‘Philips Brand Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor’ due to burn and fire hazards. This includes Philips Avent baby monitors used to remotely monitor infants – but only applies to monitors with model number ‘S-C-D 6-3-0’ and ‘843’ manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The issue stems from batteries overheating, but as of Aug. 8 the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada, though 23 incidents were reported of the monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries.

If you have this product, the federal government says to stop use immediately and contact Philips for a free replacement.